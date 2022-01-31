Life Science Environment Humidity to bring monster month of mozzies
Live

Humidity to bring monster month of mozzies

Scientists are warning Australians should be bracing for a "mosquito explosion". Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Scientists are warning Australians to brace for a “mosquito explosion” as summer gets muggier and warmer.

University of South Australia researcher Stephen Fricker says humid conditions along the eastern states is providing a perfect breeding ground for the annoying and potentially deadly insects to roam freely.

“A wet spring and a wetter than usual summer is a surefire recipe for a mosquito explosion,” he said.

“You may have already noticed an influx of mozzies around the garden, or annoyingly, inside at night.

“While the weather conditions remain muggy, people should be prepared for a monster month of mozzies”.

The university runs a citizen science initiative called “Mozzie Monitors”, launching its fourth edition on February 14, to track and monitor mosquitoes in urban areas in a bid to predict and mitigate disease risks.

“Millions of people are exposed to mosquito-borne diseases daily, especially dengue virus and malaria,” project leader Craig Williams said.

No vaccine for most mosquito-borne diseases

The debilitating Ross River fever is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Australia.

“Evidence suggests that these mosquito-borne diseases could emerge and re-emerge in new areas in the future, due to increasing globalisation, human mobility and climate change”, Professor Williams said.

“As there is no vaccine for most of these diseases, the most effective way to prevent them still relies on controlling mosquito populations.”

Citizen scientists can get involved in the six-week Mozzie Monitors project by using a simple mosquito trap (made from two buckets, one containing water, and adjoined by a net) or via the iNaturalist app.

The trap catches female mosquitos who come to lay eggs in the water, but get stuck in the net, enabling citizen scientists to collect and photograph them and share their observations through the app.

Those interested can visit mozziemonitors.com.

-AAP

Topics:

dengue virus malaria mosquitoes Ross River fever
Follow Us

Live News

newspoll scott morrison
Coalition defends slump in latest Newspoll
Sydney manhunt
Man arrested after Sydney woman found dead
rafael nadal novak djokovic
Djokovic’s tribute to ‘amazing’ Nadal after record slam title
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Spotify
Spotify responds as Harry and Meghan join ‘concerned’ chorus
van onselen grace tame
Journo regrets Grace Tame criticism after heated Project clash
lion kill keeper iran
Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran