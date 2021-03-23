Hikers flock to see erupting volcano – and cook lunch while they’re there

The Fagradalsfjall volcano’s eruption in Iceland has become a real tourist attraction – and a good place to cook up a meal, apparently.

Since it started erupting on Sunday, thousands of hikers have made the trek to bask in the power of such a rare occurrence.

Well, volcanoes aren’t rare in Iceland, but eruptions aren’t usually accessible.

This one is just 40 kilometres from the capital of Reykjavik, and a brisk 30-minute walk from the main road.

Onlookers were kept away in its early stages of eruption, but now it’s been deemed safe to visit.

As the lava flows out, cooling slightly, some visitors have even toasted marshmallows and cooked sausages over its heat.

This is the first time we’ve seen Fagradalsfjall erupt in 800 years, with lava spewing out through cracks in the mountain, brought on by tens of thousands of earthquakes disturbing the magma underneath.

