Life Science Environment Lord Howe Island sees a wildlife miracle after mass cull of 300,000 invasive rats and mice
Updated:

Lord Howe Island sees a wildlife miracle after mass cull of 300,000 invasive rats and mice

Lord Howe Island
It has been 15 months since the last rodent was sighted on Lord Howe Island.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The Lord Howe Island community is hailing an “ecological renaissance” after a $15 million eradication project appears to have successfully eliminated rodents from the World Heritage-listed island.

In 2019, rodent baits were distributed throughout Lord Howe Island to deal with an infestation of about 300,000 rats and mice that had caused the extinction of some native species.

There hasn’t been a rodent sighted on the World Heritage-listed island in 15 months, and the baiting program has had startling effects on the populations of local wildlife.

Department of Planning, Industry and Environment senior scientist Dr Terry O’Dwyer said the numbers of the endangered flightless Lord Howe woodhen have doubled in 12 months.

“It was a really remarkable result, and one that we didn’t expect,” he said.

Topics:

Environment
Follow Us

Trending Now

Home owners warned against rushing to fix their mortgages
‘Unacceptable risk’: Cricket Australia scraps South Africa tour over COVID threat
‘No specific risk’: TGA approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for elderly Australians
Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: RBA’s no-rate-rise pledge is one thing. What happens to living standards is quite another
They’re calling again: Frasier revival in the pipeline at Paramount
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video