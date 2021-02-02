The Lord Howe Island community is hailing an “ecological renaissance” after a $15 million eradication project appears to have successfully eliminated rodents from the World Heritage-listed island.

In 2019, rodent baits were distributed throughout Lord Howe Island to deal with an infestation of about 300,000 rats and mice that had caused the extinction of some native species.

There hasn’t been a rodent sighted on the World Heritage-listed island in 15 months, and the baiting program has had startling effects on the populations of local wildlife.

Department of Planning, Industry and Environment senior scientist Dr Terry O’Dwyer said the numbers of the endangered flightless Lord Howe woodhen have doubled in 12 months.

“It was a really remarkable result, and one that we didn’t expect,” he said.