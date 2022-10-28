Life Science Aussies draw blank on endangered species
Aussies draw blank on endangered species

Aussies don't know their endangered species - research Photo: AAP
Most Australians can’t recognise many of the country’s most endangered creatures, further putting their survival at risk, a new study has found.

University of South Australia researchers, along with their colleagues at Edith Cowan University and Zoos Victoria, recently polled more than 300 zoo visitors asking if they could identify seven species considered at risk of extinction.

More than 90 per cent couldn’t recognise six of the seven, with the Tasmanian devil the only exception.

The six that drew a blank for most people were the Leadbeater’s possum, the eastern barred bandicoot, the helmeted honeyeater, the southern corroboree frog, the Lord Howe Island stick insect, and the orange-bellied parrot.

Rather than just being an academic exercise, the “overwhelming public ignorance” of Australia’s most threatened species was also a factor in their chances of survival over the next decade, researchers said.

Conservation psychologist Elissa Pearson said people were more willing to support conservation efforts for animals they recognised and liked.

She said they are far more inclined to donate towards conserving koala, kangaroo and wombat populations, despite them not being endangered.

Dr Pearson said endangered insects in particular were fighting an uphill battle for support, with 85 per cent of people disliking them, putting their survival at most risk.

“The Lord Howe Island stick insect has some exceptional qualities, such as their resilience and survival against all odds, their ability to reproduce without males, their tendency to form large social groups during the day, or even the fact that their foot pads are heart-shaped,” she said.

“If people knew these facts, the likeability factor would likely shoot up.”

