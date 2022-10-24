A close-up photo of an ant’s face has transfixed the internet, revealing terrifying facial features that are certain to haunt many in their sleep.

Camera company Nikon unveiled the winners of its annual Small World photomicrography competition last week, with judges picking their favourites out of hundreds of ultra close-up photos.

Although a picture of a Madagascan gecko took out the top spot, a much lower-ranked photo captured the attention of the internet.

A close-up snap of an ant’s face, taken by Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, went mega-viral on social media, with many saying the photo has forever changed their perception of the common insect.

Using reflected light technology, Dr Kavaliauskas captured what is thought to be the clearest photo of an ant’s face to date.

The ant’s face was magnified five times under a microscope and bears a number of surprisingly terrifying facial features.

With beady red eyes, a snarling grin, spiky teeth and chin hairs, the ant looks like a creature from a horror movie – not a tiny insect found in the kitchen or backyard.

Social media users chimed in hours after the photo’s release, saying the picture gave them the heebie-jeebies.

“This ant’s face is giving me nightmares,” Washington Post journalist Natasha Tynes wrote on Twitter.

“Whatever you do, avoid Eugenijus Kavaliauskas close-up of an ant’s face because once you see it you will never unsee it,” wrote another user.

Others remarked that the ant looked like the face of a beast from Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

But the ant photographer responded to the intense reaction, telling Insider that there are “no horrors in nature”.

“I’m always looking for details, shadows and unseen corners. The main goal of photography is to be a discoverer,” said Dr Kavaliauskas.

“I am fascinated by the Creator’s masterpieces and the opportunity to see God’s designs.”

According to his social media profiles and online profile, Dr Kavaliauskas was once an accomplished bird photographer, but has since pivoted to focusing on much smaller subjects.

He’s captured many other scary-looking photos, ranging from spiders and bees to dung beetles and more grumpy-looking ants.

Nikon’s Small World photomicrography competition has been running for 48 years, and aims to recognise photographers involved with photography through light microscopes.

The competition received a total of 1300 entires for this year’s competition, ranging from photos of animal parts to microscopic living organisms.

Genevan photographer Grigorii Timin won the competition with a close-up shot of the hand of a Madagascan giant day gecko.

Other top-ranking shots include close-ups of an asparagus tip, moth eggs and breast tissue cells.

The first-place prize was $US3000 ($4780), while Dr Kavaliauskas went home with a Nikon prize worth just $US35 ($56) for his viral ant snap.

Submissions are now open for the 2023 competition.