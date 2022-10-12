Life Science DART ‘succeeded in altering asteroid path’
Updated:
Live

DART ‘succeeded in altering asteroid path’

nasa dart asteroid
NASA scientists say humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body for the first time. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The spacecraft that NASA deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit – the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, NASA’s chief says.

“This is a watershed moment for planetary defence and a watershed moment for humanity,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in announcing the results on Tuesday (US time).

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a NASA news briefing showed that the kamikaze test flight of the DART spacecraft on September 26 achieved its primary objective: Changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.

The $US330 million ($521 million) proof-of-concept DART mission, which was seven years in development, also marked the world’s first test of a planetary defence system designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth.

The celestial target of the DART flight was an egg-shaped asteroid named Dimorphos, roughly the size of a football stadium, orbiting a parent asteroid about five times bigger called Didymos once every 11 hours, 55 minutes.

The aim was to fly the DART impacter vehicle – no bigger than a vending machine – directly into Dimorphos at about 22,530km/h, creating enough force to shift the moonlet’s orbital track closer to its larger companion.

Comparison of pre- and post-impact astronomical measurements of the Dimorphos orbit around Didymos showed a 32-minute shortening of its trajectory, proving the exercise as a viable technique to deflect an asteroid from a collision course with Earth, if such an asteroid were ever discovered.

APL scientists had predicted that the DART impact would shorten the orbital path of Dimorphos by at least 10 minutes. But they said they would have considered a change as little as 73 seconds a success.

Neither of the two asteroids involved in the test, nor DART, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, posed any threat to Earth, NASA scientists said.

Topics:

NASA
Follow Us

Live News
Novak Djokovic might play in 2023 Australian Open
Dealing with a world in which mortgage rates are rising and house prices are falling
john howard - dave sharma - wentworth
Michael Pascoe: Coalition still hasn’t learned its integrity lesson
dahmer
Serial abuse, say families of Dahmer’s victims, as Netflix enjoys the spoils of crime controversy
Date announced for crowning of King Charles III – and Queen Consort Camilla
‘I know it’s time. I know it’s right’: Carrie Bickmore to leave The Project after 13 years