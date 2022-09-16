Live

Researchers have discovered a 380-million-year-old heart and other organs in the fossil of an ancient jawed fish collected in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

Experts say it is the oldest three-dimensionally preserved fossil heart ever found in a jawed vertebrate, shedding new light on the evolution of humans.

The research, published in the Science journal on Friday, finds the position of the organs in the body of arthrodires – an extinct class of ancient armoured fish – is similar to modern shark anatomy.

Lead researcher and Curtin University paleontologist Kate Trinajstic said the discovery of the heart was remarkable given its age and level of preservation.

‘It completely blew our minds’

The find came as a surprise to a global team, including researchers from Australia, France and Sweden.

“We knew there was something in there. We didn’t know the extent of it,” Professor Trinajstic told AAP.

“It completely blew our minds that there was a heart there. We had no preconceived ideas that we could have got that preserved.”

Researchers used neutron beams and synchrotron X-rays to scan the specimens, which were embedded in limestone.

They constructed 3D images of the soft tissues based on the different densities of minerals deposited by the bacteria and surrounding rock.

Scans revealed the fish was strikingly similar to a present-day shark, with a two-chambered, S-shaped heart located under its gills.

-AAP