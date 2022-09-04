NASA scraps second moon rocket launch

Live

NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt early last week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 98-metre rocket, the most powerful NASA has built.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team tried to plug Saturday’s leak the way they did the last time: Twice stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of removing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.

Ms Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown early on Sunday (Australian time) after three to four hours of futile effort. The launch had been scheduled for a two-hour window after 4am AEST before it was scrapped with a couple of hours ahead of time.

NASA wants to send the crew capsule attached to the rocket around the moon, pushing it to the limit before astronauts get on the next flight. If the five-week demo with test dummies had succeeded, astronauts could fly around the moon in 2024 and land on it in 2025. People last walked on the moon 50 years ago.

On Monday, hydrogen fuel escaped from elsewhere in the rocket. Technicians tightened up the fittings over the past week, but Ms Blackwell-Thompson had stressed that she wouldn’t know whether everything was tight until Saturday’s fuelling.

Thousands had taken up spots along the Florida coast to see the Space Launch System rocket soar from Cape Canaveral. Local authorities had expected massive crowds because of the US’s long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA’s Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.

Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.

Artemis – years behind schedule and billions over budget – aims to establish a sustained human presence on the moon, with crews eventually spending weeks at a time there. It’s considered a training ground for Mars.

Nasa now has another opportunity to launch the rocket on Monday or Tuesday.

After that the vehicle will have to return to its assembly building for inspection and maintenance, which will mean further delays. Any future engineering work that was required might delay the launch up to six weeks.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said the uncrewed rocket’s future role in human spaceflight meant extreme care was still required in its operation.

“We will go when it’s ready,” he said.

“We don’t go until then, and we make sure it’s right before we put humans up on the top of it.”

-with AAP