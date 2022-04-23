Space station switches positions to dodge a storm of orbital debris

Live

A looming barrage of space junk is forcing the International Space Station to duck for cover into a higher orbit or risk being destroyed.

The evasive manoeuvre, scheduled be complete by Sunday (AEST), will see the engines of docked supply spaceship Progress MS-18 fired up, shifting the station to a parking orbit 1.8km higher above the earth’s surface.

After the correction the ISS will be flying at a height of 414km above the Earth, close to the maximum height of 438km at which the station can operate.

Debris is a growing problem for space travel and has forced earlier re-positionings.

In November the ISS crew had to seek shelter in two space ships that were docked at the station after the Russian military destroyed a disused satellite. Fragments had threatened to collide with the ISS, but in the end no harm was done.

-with AAP