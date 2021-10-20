‘Grapefruit-sized’ hail – frightening Queensland storm breaks records

Hailstones that smashed to the ground during a frightening storm in the Mackay region have smashed Australian records.
Some of the hailstones found after Tuesday’s ferocious storm in Yarlboroo, north of Mackay, were 16 centimetres wide – beating the previous record of 14 centimetres, which was also set in Queensland.
Meteorologist Dean Narramore, from the Bureau of Meterology, said the bureau was still verifying the reports – but it appeared records had been broken.
Tweet from @BOM_au
The hail storm hit the area hard, smashing through windscreens and battering trees in its path.
Shocking footage has since emerged of the stones wreaking havoc on vehicles.
Tweet from @NbergWX
Mr Narramore detailed some of the “impressive” photos received by the bureau.
Three key ingredients are needed to produce “gargantuan-size hail”, said Mr Narramore: Warm humid air, stacked under cold air, and an up-draught.
The Bureau of Meteorology’s official Twitter account attributed the mammoth hailstones to an “extremely unstable” atmosphere.
“[It] allowed hail to continue growing before gravity forced it to the ground.”
The monster of hailstorm is the most recent instalment in days of wild weather across much of Australia’s east.
Two tornadoes were recorded near Gladstone and Toowoomba on Monday.
Last Thursday, a wild tornado in Armidale, in northern NSW, flipped cars and tore roofs off houses, destroying 11 buildings in its path.
The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology has since warned of more severe conditions south of Townsville on Wednesday afternoon.
The thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large, possibly giant hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in certain areas.
For more information about your local area, visit www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings/.
Tweet from @BOM_Qld