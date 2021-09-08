Life Science NASA’s Mars rover grabs first rock sample
Live

mars rover rock
The rover collected its sample after drilling a hole in this Mars rock. Photo: AAP
NASA’s newest Mars rover has completed its first sample grab, tucking away the tube of rock for return to Earth.

The Perseverance rover team confirmed last week’s successful drilling and collection, after reviewing photos of the core sample.

NASA wanted to be certain the sample was safe inside the titanium tube, before sharing the news on Monday (US time).

During Perseverance’s first sampling attempt in early August, the unexpectedly soft rock crumbled.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, sought out harder rock for the second try.

Perseverance arrived in February at Mars’ Jezero Crater – a former lake bed and river delta – in search of rocks that could contain evidence of past Martian life.

Future spacecraft will collect the specimens and deliver them to Earth a decade from now.

The rover has more than 40 sample tubes.

-AAP

Topics:

Mars NASA
