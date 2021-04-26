Super pink moon: Facts, faith, folklore and how to see it

A super pink moon will adorn our skies on Tuesday night, but it isn’t the only exciting lunar event on our horizon.

In a massive blow to sky gazers and pink enthusiasts everywhere, the Moon won’t actually adopt a rosy hue, but will just look larger and brighter than usual.

Supermoons, to which we will (somewhat uncharacteristically) be treated to two this year, generally appear 7 per cent bigger, and 15 per cent brighter than your average full moon.

Normally, they occur once every 12 to 14 months, but May will bring us another – the ominous-sounding super blood moon.

Supermoon season

The pink moon will appear brightly in the sky on the night of April 27 and, in the absence of cloud cover, will be visible for the entire night.

The best time to catch the event will be sunset, as it peaks over the horizon making it appear even larger than usual.

Sunset on April 27 will be about 5.19pm Australian eastern standard time.

Then, on May 26, our skies will welcome another rare event: The super blood moon.

This occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the darkest, most central part of the Earth’s shadow covers the moon and gives it a deep, red colour.

The eclipse begins at 6.47pm AEST, and will peak at 9.18pm.

Cultural meanings behind the April moon

The super pink moon gets its super cute name from the 1930s, when the Maine Farmers’ Almanac first published the Native American moon names.

Many of the names attributed to the April full moon are associated with the introduction of spring and influenced by the return of regular crop harvesting, farming and fishing.

(Obviously, we’re experiencing a different season in the southern hemisphere.)

The pink moon is named after a herb known as moss phlox, creeping phlox or moss pink, and is one of the earliest signs of spring.

Although modern astronomy has adopted this name for the large, April moon, there are other variations across the US and the world.

Sprouting grass moon, the egg moon and the breaking ice moon are all names for the super pink moon, signifying the end to the northern hemisphere’s winter months.

In Eastern Christianity, which follows the Julian calendar, the April full moon – known as the Paschal full moon – indicates when Easter will take place.

This is why those who follow Eastern Christianity, like Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Serbian and Bulgarian Orthodox faiths, will celebrate Easter on May 2, rather than the Western Christian Easter on April 4.

Mystical meanings behind the April moon

Psychic and intuitive astrologer Rose Smith said supermoons are a time of transformation, rebirth and renewal.

“Spiritually, supermoons are all about transformation and bringing up subconscious content for us to deal with – it means it’s time for a purge,” Ms Smith told The New Daily.

“What this means for you as an individual is reflected by your star sign – however, in general terms it’s a very good time to meditate.

“Have some quiet time for self-reflection, and avoid distractions of the outside world.”

Astrology nuts and those looking for a good excuse for introspection and goal setting are encouraged to harness the super pink moon to help them get the ball rolling.

“Write down goals or things you need to let go of, and it always helps to talk to people that you trust,” Ms Smith said.

But depending on your star sign, the lunar event may affect you differently, bringing the return of unhealed past traumas and arguments.

“Be wary if your star sign is Cancer or Taurus, as it will be an emotional time,” Ms Smith said.

“On the other hand, Aries and Leo signs are looking most fortunate, with Ariens likely to be broadening their horizons with potential short trips and Leos being more social, playful, creative and romantic.”