Life Science How lobsters are set to shape the future of the construction industry
Updated:

How lobsters are set to shape the future of the construction industry

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill (right) next to the Big Lobster at Kingston Se, South Australia
Australian researchers have discovered 3D-printed concrete laid in a pattern inspired by lobster shells makes it stronger than traditional concrete. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Lobsters are the unlikely inspiration behind an innovation Australian researchers hope will transform the construction industry.

3D printing has long been touted as the future of building, with its potential to save time, effort and materials.

Using the latest technology, a house can now be 3D printed in just 24 hours for about half the cost.

However science has struggled to create 3D-printed concrete strong enough to use in more creative, complex or free form structures.

That is where lobsters come in.

Researchers from Melbourne’s RMIT University have mimicked a spiral pattern in the animal’s shell to strengthen the mix.

“We know that natural materials like lobster exoskeletons have evolved into high-performance structures over millions of years, so by mimicking their key advantages we can follow where nature has already innovated,” lead researcher Dr Jonathan Tran said.

A 3D concrete printer builds structures by depositing the material layer by layer, instead of casting the concrete in a mould.

Many consider 3D-printed homes as the future of housing. Photo: YouTube

When the team combined the twisting patterns with a special concrete mix enhanced with steel fibres, the result was stronger than traditionally-made concrete.

“As lobster shells are naturally strong and naturally curved, we know this could help us deliver stronger concrete shapes like arches and flowing or twisted structures,” Dr Tran said.

“This work is in early stages so we need further research to test how the concrete performs on a wider range of parameters, but our initial experimental results show we are on the right track.”

The team will continue its study with a 5-metre x 5-metre robotic 3D printer recently acquired by RMIT, conducting research on the 3D printing of houses, buildings and large structural components.

-AAP

Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Melania Trump snubs future FLOTUS Jill Biden by canning traditional White House tour
Morrison botched US alliance, ‘afraid’ of Craig Kelly and George Christensen: Anthony Albanese
Why Morrison will go back to the future to solve issue of Aussies stranded overseas
‘Unbalanced assessment’: Australian experts debunk push to stop global 5G rollout
‘Living fossil’: Australian lungfish genome decoded, largest of any animal ever sequenced
JobKeeper must be extended to include new employees: ASBFEO
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video