An Aussie icon: Parkes dish added to the national heritage list

The CSIRO’s Parkes telescope, famous for its role in broadcasting the moon landing in 1969, has been added to the national heritage register.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said on Monday that the telescope, commonly known as “the dish”, was the first functioning scientific instrument to be added to the list.

Owned by the CSIRO, the dish is a piece of almost 60-year-old technology that continues to play a critical role in our understanding of the universe.

Professor Naomi McClure-Griffiths from the Australian National University spent more than 2000 hours observing the Milky Way using the Parkes telescope.

“Parkes was the very first telescope I visited as a student and it has remained a constant companion throughout my career,” she said.

“As far as telescopes go, Parkes was my first love – a love that has been kept alive through CSIRO’s outstanding instrumentation on this grand icon of radio astronomy.”

In July 1969, the dish played a crucial role in broadcasting the moon landing back to the world. It received television signals from the Apollo 11 mission – beaming that famous “first small step” into the homes of 600 million people.

Parkes Shire mayor Ken Keith said the community in central-west NSW was proud of the 64-metre diameter telescope that takes pride of place in their region.

“It holds a special place in all of our hearts,” Cr Keith said.

While it might finally have some recognition for its contributions to world science, the telescope has had fame before. It was the subject of the 2000 film The Dish, starring Sam Neill, Roy Billing and Roz Hammond, in the story of its role in the moon landing.