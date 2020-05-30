Elon Musk’s private rocket company SpaceX is set for a second attempt at launching two Americans into orbit from Florida for a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.

The mission’s first attempt on Wednesday was called off with less than 17 minutes remaining on the countdown clock due to stormy weather around the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral.

With forecast weather conditions likewise precarious, mission managers plan to make an earlier decision in a bid to avoid unnecessarily wearing out the crew with another suit-up and full day of launch preparations.

The launch is scheduled for around 5am (AEST).

“Back-to-back wet dress rehearsals” disrupt the astronauts’ sleep cycles, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine told a Friday news conference.

Barring weather or other unforeseen problems, the 24-storey SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift off at 5.22am AEDT on Sunday, propelling astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken aloft on a 19-hour ride to the International Space Station.

They will be carried there inside the newly-designed Crew Dragon capsule, making its first flight into orbit with humans aboard.

The launch pad is the same one used by NASA’s final space shuttle flight, piloted by Hurley, in 2011. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

The last time NASA launched astronauts into space aboard a brand new vehicle was 40 years ago at the start of the shuttle program.

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence visited the Kennedy Space Center three days ago for the first launch attempt, with Trump saying he plans to return for the retry.

