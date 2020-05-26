Life Science Duo ready to enter the Dragon as SpaceX eyes debut astronaut mission

Duo ready to enter the Dragon as SpaceX eyes debut astronaut mission

Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will on Wednesday travel to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA/PA Wire
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, ending the US space agency’s nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.

California-based SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and its Falcon 9 rocket is due to lift off at 4.33pm local time on Wednesday from the same launch pad used by NASA’s last space shuttle mission in 2011.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will view the launch in person, a White House spokesman said.

For Musk, SpaceX and NASA, a safe flight would mark a milestone in the quest to produce reusable spacecraft that can make space travel more affordable.

Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc.

“Bob and I have been working on this program for five years, day in and day out,” said Hurley, 53, as he and Behnken, 49, arrived at the Kennedy Space Centre from Houston last week.

“It’s been a marathon in many ways, and that’s what you’d expect to develop a human-rated space vehicle that can go to and from the International Space Station.”

NASA, hoping to stimulate a commercial space marketplace, awarded $US3.1 billion ($4.74 billion) to SpaceX and $US4.5 billion ($6.9 billion) to Boeing Co to develop duelling space capsules, experimenting with a contract model that allows the space agency to buy astronaut seats from the two companies.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule is not expected to launch its first crew until 2021.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine declared the mission a “go” last week at Kennedy Space Centre after the space agency and SpaceX officials convened for final engineering checks.

SpaceX successfully tested Crew Dragon without astronauts last year in its first orbital mission to the space station.

That vehicle was destroyed the following month during a ground test when one of the valves for its abort system burst, causing an explosion that triggered a nine-month engineering investigation that ended in January.

-AAP

Trending Now

APL England
Cargo vessel loses 40 containers off NSW coast
paramedics man fake gun
Elderly patient pulls fake gun on paramedics
coronavirus-movie-avatar
Secret NZ border exemptions for ‘high-value’ foreigners including Hollywood movie-makers
coronavirus-vaccine
Trial of US COVID-19 vaccine begins in Australia
bushfire royal commission smoke
Black Summer bushfire smoke killed nearly 450 people, inquiry hears
doctors nrl crowds plan
Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video