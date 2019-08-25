Bird experts unlock mysteries of Australia’s unmapped ocean

Australia’s economic zone, or sea zone, is larger than its land mass and a lot remains unknown about the marine life which inhabit the vast waters.

An ongoing project is changing that, and is recording data about the distribution of seabirds and marine mammals at sea.

Ornithologist Eric Woehler is on his 10th voyage on the CSIRO research vessel (RV), Investigator, surveying birds on the Coral Sea.

The 94-metre floating laboratory can reach previously unmapped parts of Australia.

“We’ve barely scratched the surface when it comes to mapping and understanding our marine areas around Australia,” Dr Woehler said.

While basic data is available, Dr Woehler said so much was unknown about the remote parts of Australian waters.

“The reality is we’ve got very little information,” he said.

“We know where the birds are breeding and we know population sizes of the various colonies of albatross and penguins and shearwaters.

“But we have much less information about where these birds go when they fly away from their colonies and spend time at sea.”

The Australian Exclusive Economic Zone is the third largest economic zone in the world, with a marine area of 10 million square kilometres.

“We’re mapping all this information so that we get a better sense of which parts of the ocean around Australia are used by different species.”