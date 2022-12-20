Life Royal Bank of England unveils proposed notes featuring King Charles
Live

Bank of England unveils proposed notes featuring King Charles

The Bank of England has revealed the design of its first notes featuring King Charles III. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Bank of England has unveiled its first bank notes featuring King Charles, which will enter into circulation from the middle of 2024 to gradually replace those featuring his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Charles became king in September following Queen Elizabeth’s death after 70 years on the throne.

The new five, 10, 20 and 50-pound polymer bank notes feature a portrait of Charles on the front, as well as a cameo of him in the bank notes’ see-through security window, but are otherwise unchanged from their current designs.

“This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth first appeared on BoE bank notes in 1960, in contrast to British coins which have long featured images of the country’s rulers.

Britain’s Royal Mint began issuing the first coins featuring Charles’s profile into general circulation on December 8.

The BoE does not intend to withdraw bank notes featuring Queen Elizabeth until they are worn out, so the two types of note will both be in circulation for some years.

-Reuters

Topics:

Bank of England King Charles
Follow Us

Live News
Watch: Missing teenagers found, Kevin Rudd appointment, Retail audit
Dr Kerryn Phelps reveals wife’s ‘devastating’ vaccine injury, calls for urgent COVID plan
Labor Kevin Rudd
Kevin Rudd appointed Australia’s ambassador to US
police bereal photo
Police officers stood down after shocking photo emerges
Tom Cruise reveals ‘biggest stunt in cinema history’
Robert De Niro
Woman stole Robert De Niro’s Xmas gifts