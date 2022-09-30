Queen’s death certificate reveals she died of old age

Live

Queen Elizabeth died of old age, according to her death certificate, which has been published by the National Records of Scotland.

The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on September 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3.10pm (10 minutes past midnight AEST).

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30pm that day to say doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health and that she would remain under medical supervision.

Her death was officially announced at 6.30pm.

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

The Queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on September 16.

A simple stone and a few carved words mark the final resting place of the Queen and Prince Philip, the love of her life and partner in eternity.

Buckingham Palace has given the public its first glimpse of the royal grave, releasing a photo that shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with the late monarch’s name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents.

-Reuters