Life Royal Buckingham Palace unveils King’s monogram
Live

Buckingham Palace unveils King’s monogram

The King's cypher will eventually replace that of his late mother on official buildings and elsewhere. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The King’s monogram – which appears on government buildings and post boxes in Britain and Commonwealth nations – has been revealed.

The cypher, selected by the new monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms, consists of the initials ‘C’ and ‘R’ – representing Charles’s name and “Rex”, the Latin for king – alongside a depiction of the crown.

A version used in Scotland will feature the Scottish Crown.

It will eventually replace the “EIIR” stamp of the late Queen, who died earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.

“The decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations and the process will be gradual,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Court Post Office at the palace will frank its first items of mail using the new cypher on Tuesday.

Topics:

Buckingham Palace King Charles
Follow Us

Live News

markets wrap
Market Wrap: Turbulence and terror for investors – which key levels will break next?
Train Street
Official crackdown brings business to a stop along Hanoi’s Train Street
Heartbreak High
Heartbreak High shows class as it explores the diversity of teenage life
britain pound liz truss
British economists sounding alarm and Bank of England to consider rate hike
corruption commission
Dreyfus on the brink of a deal on corruption commission, as Dutton plays his hand
Paul Bongiorno: Moment of truth for long-overdue national anti-corruption commission