Harry’s ‘big snub’ after King bans Meghan

Live

Prince Harry reportedly “snubbed” an invitation from his father the night the Queen died after a heated argument.

The argument between the then Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex apparently broke out after Harry insisted that his wife, Meghan Markle, join him on his dash to Balmoral to be with the Queen in her last hours.

Charles, now the King, told his younger son that was “not appropriate”, leading to the heated argument. He told Harry that saying goodbye to Her Majesty should be restricted to only the closest family members, particularly as Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was also not going.

Sources have told Britain’s Mirror newspaper that the dispute delayed Harry’s journey to Scotland – and meant he missed an RAF flight taken by his brother William and uncles Princes Andrew and Edward.

In the end, Harry was told to make his own travel arrangements, the paper reports. He took a commercial flight, and landed – without Meghan – minutes after news of the Queen’s death had broken.

Visibly upset, he was the last senior member of the royal family to arrive at Balmoral – and the first to leave the next day, on another commercial flight.

In between, a “furious” Harry had refused to have dinner with the King, Queen Consort and Prince William. A source told the Mirror the refusal to dine with his father and brother was seen as a “big snub”.

The separate dinners on the night the Queen’s death had already been widely reported.

“Two dinners were being hosted on the royal estate that night and there was a clear divide,” a source told The Sun earlier this month.

They said Harry stayed with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The new King retreated to his home on the Balmoral estate, with the new Queen and William.

In the days afterwards, Prince Harry and Meghan had major roles in the ceremonies to mark his grandmother’s death. Harry joined other family members in processions behind her coffin, and in a vigil kept by her eight grandchildren – for which he was allowed to wear military uniform.

At the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey earlier this week, they were seated directly behind the King and Queen Consort.

They also joined the extended royal family at the committal service and interment at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.