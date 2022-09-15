Harry and Meghan’s fury over ‘snub’ to their children

Live

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put on a show of unity with the royal family this week, but behind the scenes they are reportedly furious over a perceived “snub”.

The couple’s anger reportedly centres around the new King’s decisions about titles for their young children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

As grandchildren of the sovereign, the two US-based youngsters are entitled to be called prince and princess. But Harry’s father, King Charles, has reportedly ruled they will not be given HRH titles.

The Sun reports that the King has agreed to issue a letters patent to confer the titles of prince and princess on three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

But, with Harry and Meghan stripped of their His and Her Royal Highness titles when they quit royal duties for a move to North America early in 2020, their children are also likely to be denied the same title.

“That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals,” a source told The Sun.

The move has reportedly sparked arguments behind palace doors this week – even as Harry celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the decision has security issues for their family.

“Being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” the source said.

“There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

“They have been relentless since the Queen died.

“But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

Harry and Meghan have argued that his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are both entitled to use HRH. Neither is considered a working royal.

Under royal protocols established by the Queen’s grandfather King George V in 1917, the children and grandchildren of a sovereign are given an automatic right to be called HRH and styled as a prince or princess. But the Sussexes’ decision to step away from royal duties has complicated the issue for their children.

Archie and Lilibet remain in the line of succession for the throne.

An updated list this week shows Prince William as heir apparent. He is followed by his three children – whose titles have been updated to reflect his new status as Prince of Wales.

But there has been no change to Archie and Lilibet’s names. They remain listed as “master” and “miss”.

The updated line of succession

In the Sussexes’ bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan alleged Archie would not get a royal title following Harry’s father’s accession to the throne because her son is mixed race.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan told Winfrey.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘You won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

She refused to say who had aired the concerns. But she said comments were made to Harry, and passed on to her by him.

Such worries explained why Archie was not given the title of prince, she said. Lilibet was not born until after the couple’s move to California.

On Thursday, Prince Harry joined the King, the Prince of Wales and other senior royals in a sombre procession behind the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.

Meghan followed in a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, while the Princess of Wales shared a vehicle with the Queen Consort.

William and Kate were to travel to the royal residence of Sandringham in eastern England later on Thursday to view floral tributes left there by members of the public.

The King and Queen have reportedly retreated to their separate country houses for the day – a first day of comparative rest since his accession to the throne. They are due to visit Wales on Friday, as part of the King’s tour of the nations of the United Kingdom following the death of his mother.

The late Queen’s coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected pay their respects in coming days.