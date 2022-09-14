Life Royal The Queen’s final flight is officially the most tracked ever
Updated:
Live

The Queen’s final flight is officially the most tracked ever

Queen Elizabeth
The RAF flight carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has become the most tracked of all time. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

More than five million people viewed Queen Elizabeth’s final flight online, as the journey carrying the late monarch’s body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of a million watching on its YouTube channel.

The company said an unprecedented six million people tried to follow the flight within the first minute of the Boeing C17A Globemaster turning on its transponder at Edinburgh’s airport, affecting the stability of the platform.

“Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut ‘Atalanta’, Queen Elizabeth II’s final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history,” the company’s director of communications said in an email.

Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8. Her funeral will take place on September 19.

Flightradar24 said the flight was more than twice the previous record of 2.2 million — when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew on a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

Follow Us

Live News
Ukraine calls for more weapons as it pushes to retake land from Russia
housing
‘Unprecedented’: Housing crisis gets even worse as affordability plunges
French New Wave film director Jean-Luc Godard dies, aged 91
King Charles
Unexpected items and customs to change under the King’s reign
Queen’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Telcos
Customers pay a price for loyalty to their telco, but SIM evolution will make change easier