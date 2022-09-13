Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man wearing a Melbourne FC jersey after he heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin early Tuesday morning (AEST).
Witnesses said the man was was shouting: “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” as the Duke of York walked with his brothers King Charles and Prince Edward and sister Princess Anne behind their mother’s coffin on the way to St Giles’ Cathedral.
The crowd who had gathered to watch the procession in Edinburgh chanted “God save the King” to drown out the heckling, Reuters reported.
Prince Andrew’s reputation and standing has suffered severe damage in recent years over his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In February, Andrew paid about £12 million ($21 million) to settle a civil sexual abuse claim with Australian-based Virginia Roberts Giuffre, after months of legal wrangling. He has always denied any wrongdoing.
In January, amid the fallout from the case, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and the Queen announced he would no longer be known as “His Royal Highness”.
Andrew is long said to be the 96-year-old Queen’s favourite child, and he visited her several times a week at Windsor Castle. Despite that, palace aides were well aware of strong public feelings about his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and recent sexual abuse allegations.