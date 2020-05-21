As social distancing restrictions in Australia begin to ease, single people across the country have one thing on their minds.

Whether you’ve been isolating with housemates, by yourself or God forbid, with your parents, this post-lockdown era brings with it new hope and opportunities.

But while we were hunkering down and looking for love with our lockdown essentials (Zoom dates, Tinder passport and our favourite romance novel), the face of modern dating might have changed right under our noses.

According to Tinder CEO Elie Seidman, the coronavirus has had a “dramatic shift” in the way people use the app.

Tinder recently recorded its busiest day since its creation in 2012, recording over three billion swipes on March 29.

Match Group, which owns a number of popular dating apps including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish, said that singles were increasingly turning to dating apps to find “solace, comradery, relationships and a sense of normalcy”.

In a letter to shareholders on May 5, the company announced a new video-chat feature and reported its products had seen exponential growth during the quarantine period.

The number of daily messages sent was 27 per cent higher in the month of April compared to the last week of February.

For singles under the age of 30, daily messages sent had increased by 35 per cent.