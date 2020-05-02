Life Relationships Make Mother’s Day memorable with these five isolation-friendly ideas
Five easy ideas that don't include picking flowers from her own garden and giving them back to her. Photo: Getty
Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and while dinner at a fancy restaurant is off the cards due to the coronavirus lockdown, there are still plenty of ways to spoil mum this year.

She does it all and she often does it without thanks, so here are some ideas to give her the special day she so desperately deserves.

Breakfast in bed

Get into the kitchen because nothing says Mother’s Day like breakfast in bed.

Whether you opt for pancakes, bacon and eggs or a simple smashed avo on toast, this is something the whole family can help with.

Jazz it up by adding a small handwritten card and some orange juice.

Take it from Laura Dern – even the most modest meals can make you smile when they’re served to you in bed.

Fancy three-course feast

Yes, another food-related suggestion because the way to every woman’s heart is through the stomach.

Say thanks by spoiling mum with a three-course meal fit for a queen.

With so many easy recipes available online, even youngsters can lend a hand.

DIY Day Spa

Let mum lay back and relax at her very own at-home day spa.

Use essential oil to give her a soothing massage, or make nourishing face masks using ingredients from the fridge.

You can even upgrade her to the gold-star pamper experience by giving her a matching mani-pedi while she waits.

Run a bath

She spent years giving you baths, and you were probably a lot messier with the bubbles than she will be.

Go the extra mile by lighting some candles or get creative with some DIY bath bombs and bath salts.

Add the finishing touch by leaving her alone for the next two hours so she can soak in peace.

Wine subscription

If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with this one.

It’s mum’s turn to wind down and relax with some of the world’s best wines delivered straight to her door.

Perfect for mums who need a break – after all, its better not to keep things bottled up.

“Oh, sweet child of wine” – your mum, when she gets the gift of her dreams. Photo: Getty

