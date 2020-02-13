That funny shushing sound you hear every February 14 is Saint Valentine turning over in the dried-out rose petals in which he was buried.

How come? Because every year there’s a new survey (generally bogus) about how much sex people are expecting on Valentine’s Day.

In 2014, Time magazine reported two-thirds of men and 30 per cent of women said they’d rather have sex than get a gift.

In 2018, health and beauty site Get the Gloss advised that poor diet and farting explained why too few people were making love on the purported most romantic day of the year.

Last year, Huffington Post reported half the population wouldn’t be getting any nudie cuddle time … because they were too tired or had better things to do.

Another 2019 survey, funded by a sex toy company, found many Americans find Valentine sex “obligatory and unexciting”.

This suggests – to controversially misquote Woody Allen – they’re not doing it right.

Which brings us back to Saint Valentine.

His headless ghost isn’t distressed because too few people are getting any – he’s upset because his brand of love was all about keeping your trousers on.

Thankfully, marketers understand this fact: They just have the good taste to keep it to themselves, as they peddle merchandise with the erotic value of a turnip.

Before we name the perfect gifts to kill the mood, here’s what the day means, in its purest sense.

Who was this Valentine fellow?

Saint Valentine was a third-century saint that not even the Catholic church knows much about – such that he was removed from the General Roman Calendar in 1969, although his feast day continues to be celebrated.

Somehow he came to be celebrated at the patron saint of young people, happy marriages, epilepsy and courtly love.

And it’s courtly love we have to talk about.

Think of ye olde knights writing poems for noblewomen – who were often married to other men – and giving them trinkets and scented hankies and going on dragon-slaying quests in their name.

No kissing, no touching, certainly no rumpy pumpy in the haystack.

It was all about gallantry, nobility and chivalry – an emotional pledge that sat between sexual desire and spiritual attainment.

This is the kind of love we’re meant to be celebrating on Valentine’s Day – not the tipsy, post-prandial knees-up aspired to by the Chantelles and Jasons of the world.

Poor Saint Valentine is said to have been martyred by heathen Romans for the crime of marrying Christian couples.

He was a tough old chook. When a beating of stones and clubs failed to kill him … and thence his blood flowed, red as the blush of a maiden etc.

His skull, crowned with flowers, is exhibited in Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin.

And now that we know what we’re monetising …

The ‘perfect’ gifts to kill the romantic mood