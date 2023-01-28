Picture this – you back home from your holiday, nice and relaxed, only to find your indoor plants are looking shrivelled and on the brink of death.

For some returning holidaymakers, that may indeed have been their reality.

Associate Professor Oula Ghannoum from the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment at Western Sydney University told The New Daily there are a few reasons why plants die while we’re away.

However, there are also things that can be done to help them, and even bring an outdoor veggie patch back to life.

How to help indoor plants

Professor Ghannoum said many indoor plants did not have high water demands.

“Sometimes house plants can survive for a long time without watering because, usually, they don’t have big watering demands,” she said.

If you get home and you notice an indoor plant is looking a little dehydrated, Professor Ghannoum said the best thing to do is “gently” water it.

If the plant’s leaves are drooping, brown or yellowish, or the soil is hard, then it could definitely use a bit of water.

What about disease?

The next thing was to check for disease and dead leaves, Professor Ghannoum said.

“You need to remove the dead leaves because that’s a burden on the plant,” she said.

The leaves may not have an infection and might just be dry, signalling the plant is dehydrated. It is still worth removing them.

Shade can help

If you were away for a while, there’s a chance some of your plants got a little more sun than they really needed.

If the leaves are looking a little dry, then it could be worth moving them to a shadier part of the house.

Be patient

You will need to be patient, Professor Ghannoum warns. Once a plant starts to grow little green leaves again, then you’re on the right track.

If you are stuck for what to do, it’s best to go straight to a professional. Head to a nursery, where someone should be able to advise on the best care for your plant going forward.

How to make sure your vegetables are healthy

Unlike most indoor plants, homegrown vegetable plants are a bit more thirsty.

When you get home, if the weather has been dry, Professor Ghannoum recommends watering outdoor vegetable gardens, and giving them some nutrients.

For vegetables, it’s hard to grasp how well they are recovering, especially if they grow underground.

Again, Professor Ghannoum’s advice is to be patient and make sure any dead leaves are removed.

If the vegetable is in its growing season, look out for green leaves or shoots as an indication that it is recovering.

Pesky pests

Depending where you live, there’s also a chance of animals or insects getting into your produce while you’re away, which leaves plants looking a little worse for wear.

“Sometimes it’s just nutrition and so you remove the leave, you water the plant again, you give them a little bit of fertilisers,” she said.

“But if there is a bug or something, then maybe the nursery would know what to do and they would have some sort of memory about to what are the usual pests that attacks plants in your area.”

What you can do next time you go on a holiday

Your next holiday might seem like a lifetime away, but it’s better to prevent plants from suffering when you’re away, than having to deal with it when you’re home.

Before you leave, give plants a good trim, removing all bad leaves and a feed.

Professor Ghannoum suggests moving them around the house a bit to suit their needs.

Plants shouldn’t be in complete darkness, but if one needs more sun to survive, it should be put near a window. If another plant can thrive without a heap of sunlight, move it away from a window.

“But make sure they still receive a little bit of sunlight,” she said.

Phone a friend

Professor Ghannoum suggests asking a neighbour, or someone you trust to care for your plants, if you go away on holiday.

They can make sure no animals or pests are getting at them, water them if needed or move the ones looking a little dry out of the sun.