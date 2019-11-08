A couple looking to make a fresh start in Tasmania have fallen victim to a scam leaving them $2000 out of pocket, a real estate agent says.

Scammers posing as Australian Defence Force officers contacted the couple on popular buy-and-sell site Gumtree, offering them a property for rent and asking for $2000 as a bond to secure the property.

Launceston real estate agent Tim Saunders said the scammers replicated a property his agency had for rent, but at a cheaper price.

“They ghost properties and put them on sites that are outside the regular real estate portals,” Mr Saunders told Leon Compton on ABC Radio Hobart.

“They demand that for them to reserve the property they must pay four weeks’ rent or a bond up-front before they can reserve it.

“In this case it is a couple moving from Victoria who were struggling to find accommodation.”

It has sparked a reminder from consumer groups to view properties in person where possible, and meet with property managers or speak to them on the phone.

Latest figures from Scamwatch reveal that over the past two years almost 200 rental scams have been reported, with $120,000 in losses.