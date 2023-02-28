Cough syrups, lozenges recalled by TGA due to safety risk

Live

Cough medicines containing pholcodine are being recalled from Australian pharmacies due to safety concerns.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Tuesday cancelled the 55 products from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and ordered the recall.

It’s due to an increased risk of anaphylactic reaction when pholcodine-containing products are combined with medicines used during general anaesthesia.

Pholcodine is used in a wide range of over-the-counter products, including syrups and lozenges, to treat dry cough.