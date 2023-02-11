Life Health ‘Very real risk’: Murray Valley encephalitis spreading beyond usual risk zone
Worse than mere buzzing, biting pests, mosquitoes carrying Murray Valley encephalitis can be a lethal threat. Photo: AP
The potentially deadly Murray Valley encephalitis virus has been detected further inland in South Australia for the first time, prompting a warning to stay away from mosquitoes.

The virus was detected in a sentinel chicken based in Clare, about two hours north of Adelaide, on Friday.

It is the first time the disease has been found outside the Murray River area.

There have been no cases of the disease in humans since 2011 but the risk of a case developing is “very real” according to SA Health.

Testing around the Clare area will now ramp up to get a better picture of the spread of the virus.

It is carried by mosquitoes and health authorities urged every South Australian regardless of where they live to be on alert.

-AAP

