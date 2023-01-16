Live

Brisbane defender Marcus Adams is set to miss the 2023 season with a serious concussion that has prompted the Lions to move him to their inactive list and thrown his AFL future into question.

Adams last played in the round 21 defeat of Carlton, when he was subbed off with a rib injury.

In the days that followed, the 29-year-old began to experience concussion symptoms that have lingered in the five months since.

The concussion is the latest in a series of injury setbacks that have cruelled the late-blooming defender’s career.

Adams was restricted to only 27 games across three seasons with Western Bulldogs, then missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a foot injury.

“Unfortunately, Marcus is dealing with a serious injury that will unlikely see him play in 2023,” Lions general manager of football Danny Daly said.

“While he is making some progress in his recovery from concussion, he continues to experience symptoms and his health and wellbeing remains the top priority.

“The club is fully supportive of Marcus and his recovery, and he will remain involved with our footy program.”

The Lions were at their best with Adams in the backline this season, losing two of the four games he didn’t play.

But the injury has thrown Adams’ future into doubt. His contract expires at the end of 2023 and if he misses the entire season, he will go more than 18 months without a game and turn 30 in that time.

Jack Payne replaced Adams in the backline in the weeks immediately after his injury but the Lions will bolster their stocks with an extra player from the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Meanwhile, Collingwood key-position player Nathan Kreuger has undergone a reconstruction on his right shoulder and will miss the start of the season.

Kreuger, who was sidelined for an extended period with a left shoulder injury last season, injured his right shoulder at training just before the holiday break.

He is expected to be available within the opening six rounds of the new campaign.

Magpies captaincy candidate Darcy Moore has resumed running after a bone infection delayed his start to pre-season.

St Kilda’s injury woes have worsened with Jack Hayes sidelined by a broken foot.

Hayes, who had only just returned to training after a long-term knee injury, suffered his latest setback at training on Monday.

The 26-year-old will be out of action for up to 10 weeks and joins fellow key forward Max King (shoulder) on the injury list.