There are few pleasures greater for a traveller than smugly wheeling a carry-on bag past a line of frustrated fellow passengers staring glumly at the luggage carousel.

In an age of budget airlines charging extra for checked-in bags, and as post-pandemic domestic travel really takes off, the weekend away with nothing more than cabin luggage is quite commonplace.

And while minimalist travel can be liberating, making sure you have everything you need for that special weekend away can take some thought.

Here are eight simple tips to take the stress out of packing so you can concentrate on your destination.

Check the weather: The first step is to check the weather forecast. This will help you decide what type of clothing and accessories to pack. If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll want to pack bathers, thongs and sunscreen. If you’re headed to the mountains, you’ll want to pack warm layers, boots, and a jacket. Versatile clothing: When packing for a weekend away, it’s important to pack clothing that can be worn in multiple ways. Choose items that can be dressed up or down, such as a pair of jeans, a T-shirt, and a blazer for men, or go-anywhere dress for women. This will help save space in your luggage and give you more options for outfits. A multi-purpose pair of shoes also save space. Plan your outfits ahead: Once you’ve checked the weather and packed multi-purpose clothing, it’s time to plan your outfits. This will help you avoid overpacking and ensure that you have everything you need for each day of your trip. Lay out each outfit and make sure that you have all the necessary accessories and shoes. Toiletries: Toiletries can take up a lot of space, so it’s important to pack them efficiently. Invest in travel-sized toiletries or use small travel containers to pack your favourite products. As a minimum, you’ll need toothpaste, a toothbrush, and any necessary medication. Take a day bag: A small backpack or tote bag is a great way to carry all the essentials you need for a day out exploring. Choose one that can fit a water bottle, snacks, sunscreen, sunglasses, and a camera. Don’t forget the charger: It’s important to pack your phone charger, as well as any other electronic cables and plugs you may need. Consider investing in a portable charger for your phone, so you can charge it on the go. Roll your clothes: Rolling your clothes can help save space in your luggage and prevent wrinkles at the same time. Fold each item in half and then roll it tightly, packing the rolled items together. Wear your bulkiest items: If you’re packing items such as boots, a jacket, or a sweater, wear them on the plane or in the car to save space in your luggage.

With a little planning and organisation, you can pack everything you need for a fun and stress-free weekend away, without the wait at baggage claim.