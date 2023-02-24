Wellness tourism is booming across the world as people across the globe tune into new ways to maintain and enhance their wellbeing.

With its wide open natural spaces and scenic landscapes, Australia is home to a growing number of wellness retreats. Most offer a range of ways to recharge and refresh including the expected – yoga and detoxing diets – and the unexpected – crystal bowl sound healing and flying fox rides.

Here are 10 of the country’s best.

Samadhi Retreat, Victoria

Located in Daylesford, epicentre of the Macedon spa regiona, Samadhi Retreat offers luxury rooms, organic meals and a range of healing programs. Take your choice from relationship renewal, detox and cleanse, stress, fatigue and burnout, loss and bereavement and more.

Eden Health Retreat, Queensland

Choose your speed of wellness at Eden Health Retreat in the Gold Coast hinterland of Currumbin Valley. Refresh and unwind one day with yoga and Pilates, and try the adrenaline-filled ‘leap of faith’ from a towering pole the next.

Billabong Retreat, NSW

Yoga, meditation and nutrition are a large focus of the mindfulness programs at Billabong Retreat. The scenic bushland retreat is eco-certified and just a 45-minute drive north-west of Sydney.

Harmony Hill Health Retreat, Tasmania

Understanding tranquillity relies on privacy and space, Harmony Hill Health Retreat limits itself to just three guests a week. Choose from three, five and six-night retreats for relaxation, stress relief and detoxing.

Injidup Spa Retreat, Western Australia

Rid yourself of your worries a world away at the secluded Injidup Spa Retreat in the Margaret River wine region. The 10 luxury villas all have their own plunge pools and are complemented by an extensive massage and facial treatment menu.

Elysia Wellness Retreat, NSW

The health and wellness programs at Elysia Wellness Retreat are set in the wide open spaces of the Hunter Valley. Guests can choose a personalised program to suit their wellness needs whether it’s a stress detox or simply a peaceful sleep.

Soma, NSW

Soma in Byron Bay was founded by wellness guru Gary Garrow and start-up adviser Peter Ostick. The architecture and interior design at this meditation retreat are impressive – and perhaps familiar, if you’ve seen the Nicole Kidman TV series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Silky Oaks Lodge, Queensland

After staying at one of the treehouses in the Daintree Forest, there’s a high chance you won’t want to leave Silky Oaks Lodge. Stay for the spa treatments, the scenery and a range of experiences from reef explorations to helicopter flights.

Gwingana Lifestyle Retreat, Queensland

One of Australia’s best-known retreats, Gwingana Lifestyle Retreat sets the bar for wellness. The ecotourism certified retreat combines organic living, spa, movement and relaxation with organic cuisine and wellness seminars for stays of between two to seven days.

Gaia Retreat and Spa, NSW

Another beloved Australian retreat, Gaia Retreat and Spa was co-founded by the late Olivia Newton-John. Located in the Byron Bay hinterland, Gaia has a range of treatment packages from pregnancy pampering to fitness sessions.