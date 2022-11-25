Ten of Australia’s best pools

At the peak of a sweltering summer, the idea of plunging into a cool pool is heavenly.

Here, we’ve collected 10 of Australia’s best pools. Glamorous, innovative or popular, they’re always inviting.

Pool lovers beware: After reading this, you’ll want to jump into your bathers and head to the closest pool for a dip.

Eastern Beach Reserve, Geelong, Vic

Sunlovers flock to Geelong’s Eastern Beach Reserve on hot days. The shark-proof sea bath is a popular place to cool off, while the picnic tables, playgrounds and sloping grass lawns also make it an excellent place for a gathering.

The sea bath, which was built in the 1930s, is patrolled by lifeguards during the summer months.

Park Hyatt, Sydney, NSW

This plush rooftop pool and spa takes in the Sydney Opera House amid sweeping views of Sydney Harbour.

It is open year-round and heated during the autumn and winter months.

The Hawthorn, Melbourne, Vic

Suspended 25 metres above ground level, this glass-bottomed pool at apartment complex The Hawthorn lets swimmers see people walking in the gardens below.

The sky pool was completed in 2020 and took a team of engineers and builders seven months to make.

Andrew (Boy) Charlton pool, Sydney, NSW

You won’t find another public pool like this one. With views of the Sydney Harbour, the Andrew (Boy) Charlton pool is a beautiful place to refresh and unwind.

The pool is named after one of Australia’s greatest swimmers, Andrew “Boy” Charlton. He won a famous race there in 1924, setting an Australian record as he did so.

Calile Hotel, Brisbane, Qld

The Calile Hotel has a definite Palm Springs vibe that sets the tone for a very chill day.

Settle in on a daybed at this Fortitude Valley hotel and you’ll enjoy a day spent relaxing in style.

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, Hayman Island, Qld

Stay at one of the pool access suites at the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort and you’ll be swimming out to the pool each day.

At seven times Olympic size, this pool is ideal for swimming, catamaran sailing and windsurfing.

The Langham, Melbourne, Vic

Swimmers have a stunning view from the 10-storey rooftop of the Langham in Melbourne.

The hotel’s Southbank location provides vistas over iconic Melbourne landmarks such as Flinder’s Street Station and St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Peninsula Hot Springs, Fingal, Vic

Located on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, these hot springs are fed by geothermal mineral waters flowing 637 metres below ground.

The outdoor baths are cleverly integrated into the native coastal landscape and include everything from cold plunge pools to amphitheatre pools.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Alice Springs, NT

With outdoor temperatures regularly soaring above 40 degrees in Alice, this outdoor pool is the place to be.

The hotel’s resident peacock, Andrew, keeps watch over the pool and surrounding gardens.

Skye Suites, Sydney, NSW

Sitting atop the 20-storey Skye Suites apartment tower, this infinity-edged pool offers views that are simply impressive.

The pool and building were designed by world-renowned Japanese-Australian architect Koichi Takada.