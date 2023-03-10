Consumer group Choice has unveiled its list of the best hot cross buns, with last year’s winner being de-throned.

Every year, Choice does the hard work for us and assesses hot cross buns to determine which are the best buns on sale around the nation.

In 2023, there were 21 hot cross buns from Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Aldi, Bakers Delight and Costco tested by a panel of experts.

Traditional fruit, chocolate, gluten-free and vegan hot cross buns were all tasted.

In 2022, Coles had both the best traditional fruit and chocolate hot cross buns, but this year, the supermarket’s competitors surpassed them both.

Traditional favourite

Choice said while there is a variety of flavours, including some unconventional ones like Cadbury Caramilk or Burger Sauce, the traditional bun is still the favourite.

Woolworths Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns were deemed the best of the bunch, receiving a 75 per cent score from CHOICE.

“These Woolworths hot cross buns have a soft texture and toast well if you like your bun on the crunchy side,” Choice editorial director Marg Rafferty said of the winners.

“Plus, they’re vegan-friendly with no preservatives.”

In second place was Coles Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns, with a score of 72 per cent, with experts noting they were “moist and soft [and] better toasted”.

Third place went to Woolworths Luxurious Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns, twice as expensive as the winning Woolworths buns, but receiving a score of 61 per cent.

Choice’s ranking of the best traditional hot cross buns:

Woolworths Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 75 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Coles Bakery Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns 72 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Woolworths Luxurious Richly Fruited Hot Cross Buns 61 per cent ($1.25 per bun)

Woolworths Bakery Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 59 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Aldi Bakers Life Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 58 per cent (58 cents per bun)

Community Co Traditional Easter Buns: 57 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Balfours Premium Hot Cross Buns: 56 per cent (75 cents per bun)

IGA (Romeos) Hot Cross Buns Fruit: 49 per cent (92 cents per bun)

Bakers Delight Handmade Traditional Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 43 per cent ($1.50 per bun)

Costco Kirkland Signature Hot Cross Buns: 36 per cent (46 cents per bun)

Coles I’m Free From Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 30 per cent ($1.33 per bun)

Woolworths Free From Gluten Fruit Hot Cross Buns: 17 per cent ($1.25 per bun).

Best chocolate offerings

Nine chocolate hot cross buns were tested, however, none scored above 70 per cent for taste to make it on to Choice’s recommended list.

Regardless, there is still a top three.

This time, Aldi Bakers Life Chocolate Hot Cross Buns came out on top, with a score of 57 per cent.

“Little chocolate, good appearance, much better toasted,” the experts said.

Community Co Chocolate Hot Cross Buns were ranked second with a score of 56 per cent.

Coles’ Chocolate Hot Cross Buns took out first place in this category in 2022, however, this year, they placed third, with a score of 53 per cent.

The experts noted the Coles Chocolate Hot Cross Buns had the highest chocolate percentage, equal with Bakers Delight Handmade Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns.

Choice’s ranking of the best chocolate hot cross buns:

Aldi Bakers Life Chocolate Hot Cross Buns: 57 per cent (58 cents per bun)

Community Co Chocolate Easter Buns: 56 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Coles Chocolate Hot Cross Buns: 53 per cent (67 cents per bun)

Woolworths Cadbury Chocolate Hot Cross Buns: 51 per cent (67 cents per bun)

IGA (Romeos) Hot Cross Buns Choc: 36 per cent (92 cents per bun)

Coles I’m Free From Gluten Wheat & Dairy Chocolate Hot Cross Buns: 35 per cent ($1.33 per bun)

Balfours Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Buns: 34 per cent (75 cents per bun)

Bakers Delight Handmade Choc Chip Hot Cross Buns: 33 per cent ($1.50 per bun)

Woolworths Free From Gluten Choc Hot Cross Buns: 27 per cent ($1.25 per bun)

Gluten free and vegan hot cross buns

Coles and Woolworths gluten free buns were included in the taste test. However, experts were not overly impressed by the offerings.

“Generally speaking, the gluten-free buns scored poorly compared with regular versions, but the best gluten-free bun, with a Choice score of 35 per cent, was Coles I’m Free From Gluten Wheat and Dairy Chocolate Hot Cross Buns,” Choice said.

While the vegan options did not get a rating, Choice did provide a list of options that are vegan-friendly:

Vegan hot cross buns include: