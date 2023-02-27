Contamination sparks recall of instant noodle brand

Live

A popular brand of instant noodles has been recalled in three states, amid fears it might contain peanuts.

Sammi (Australia) Pty Ltd is recalling its 186-gram packets of Shaanxi Cold Noodles because it contains the undeclared allergen.

The noodles are imported from China and have been sold at Asian supermarkets across NSW, the ACT and Victoria.

The affected products have a best-before date of July 7, 2023.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said customers with peanut allergies or intolerances might have an adverse reaction if they ate the instant noodles.

“Consumers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the organisation said.

For further details, see Sammi (Australia)’s website or FSANZ.

