Today's Stories

Watch: Dairy prices could soon rise

Wild storm slams Sydney as the heat builds in the west

Higgins hits out after diary notes leaked to the media

Kirstie Clements: Study fashion? Why bother now that luxe labels value celebrity over skill

Exposure to traffic pollution proven to impair brain function

Penthouse photo scandal heightens NSW Coalition woes as election looms

​​The Stats Guy: Where have all the workers gone? It’s entirely demographic

AI deepfakes are here to stay. Spotting them is a skill you’ll need to master

After Chopper and Underbelly , Last King of the Cross revisits crime’s wild side