Popular almond milk recalled amid link to botulism case

A popular almond milk sold at Woolworths is being urgently recalled after it was found to contain toxins that could cause serious illness.

Inside Out almond milk has been stripped from shelves across NSW amid fears bottles contain botulinum, a neurotoxin capable of causing disease, including serious paralysis, and even death.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued the recall on Thursday morning.

The potentially contaminated Inside Out Nutritious Goods’ Unsweetened Almond Milk Collagen + Calcium + Prebiotics one-litre products have an expiry date of March 1.

The contamination was identified when a person developed severe symptoms of botulism after drinking the milk, NSW Health said on Thursday.

The person was admitted to hospital, where they are still being treated.

NSW Health’s One Health director, Keira Glasgow, said while food-borne botulism was very rare in Australia, the toxin could be extremely dangerous and could cause life-threatening illnesses.

“Early symptoms of food-borne botulism include weakness, fatigue and vertigo. While these symptoms occur commonly due to a number of health conditions, with botulism it is usually followed by blurred vision, dry mouth and difficulty swallowing. Nausea and vomiting may also occur,” Ms Glasgow said.

“These symptoms can progress to paralysis of the arm muscles and continue down the body to the trunk and legs, and paralysis of breathing muscles can be fatal.

“We are urging anyone who has consumed this product and experiences these serious symptoms to seek immediate medical attention by visiting their nearest emergency department or calling Triple Zero (000) for emergency assistance.”

She said most cases recovered if diagnosed and treated early.

“In food-borne botulism, symptoms may begin from a few hours to several days after consuming the contaminated product,” Ms Glasgow said.

NSW Health said the recalled product was not safe to consume.

Consumers are advised to check their fridges and cupboards for the affected milk. Anyone who has it should throw it out or return it to where they bought it for a full refund.

The NSW Food Authority is investigating the manufacturing of the product to determine the possible cause of the contamination.