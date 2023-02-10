Life Eat & Drink Twisties launches ‘unexpected’ new flavour
Twisties launches ‘unexpected’ new flavour

Pictured is the original Twisties flavour
Twisties are launching an unexpected limited edition flavour. Photo: TND
A new Twisties flavour is poised to hit shelves – and it’s probably not what most fans would expect.

On Friday, after the people voted, for the sake of ‘chipocracy’, Twisties revealed it would launch a “Twisted Raspberry” flavour in the coming months.

People were given three flavours to choose from: Cheesy Bacon, Cheeseburger and Twisted Raspberry.

Somehow, the raspberry flavour came out on top, beating both of what would have been relatively safe options.

Astonishingly, the raspberry flavour received over 6000 votes, a press release said, while also acknowledging the result was definitely “unexpected”.

Pictured is the Twisted Raspberry flavour of Twisties
The Raspberry Twisties flavour will be available later this year.

So, people will be able to try the fruity flavour later this year, but only for a limited time.

Set to add a plot twist to everyday moments, the Twisted Raspberry flavour is set to have tastebuds tingling with its juicy, sweet and sherbet flavour,” the snack brand’s publicists said.

“Fans will need to be quick as the new flavour will hit major grocers and selected P&C stores from this June for a limited time only.”

New Twisties flavour a ‘crime’

Not everyone was impressed with the snack innovation, however.

“Are they Twisties though or raspberry straps?” one fan pondered.

Another dubbed the impending raspberry snack pack a “food crime” on Twitter.

“Chicken Twisties are the only acceptable option,” they said.

Another Twitter user was more strident: “I love raspberry. I love Twisties. This is an abomination. They’re savoury not sweet, burn them all I say,” they wrote.

Of course, others are staunchly faithful to the humble original cheese flavour.

“I personally feel that raspberry has NO business being with a Twistie!” one person wrote on the Twisties Australia Facebook page when it was being put to a vote.

“Stick to your true ancestry – original, and then chicken as cousins – but that’s it!”

However, that same person acknowledged if they were given a packet, they would give the new flavour a go.

A few people noted that raspberry-flavoured Twisties would be a true novelty.

When the Twisties Australia Facebook page put it to its fans, quite a few were more keen on an old flavour making a comeback opposed to a whole new flavour.

One person said they wanted to see Blue Tongue Twisties to return, as they were “fun”.

Food

