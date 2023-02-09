Vegemite flavoured snacks sold at Coles urgently recalled

A healthy Vegemite-flavoured snack is being urgently recalled because of erroneous information on its label.

Calbee Australia has recalled 200-gram packs of Harvest Snaps’ Baked Pea Crisps Vegemite due to an undisclosed allergen.

The recall for the Vegemite-flavoured baked pea crisps was announced on Thursday by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.

It affects baked pea crisps sold nationally at Coles supermarkets.

Only the crisps with best before dates of August 28 and 29, 2023, are affected.

The recall is due to incorrect allergen information, relating to gluten, on the label.

“Any consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed,” the recall notice says.

People who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume the Vegemite-flavoured Harvest Snaps Baked Pea Crisps in 200 grams.

Products with incorrect allergen information can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People seeking further information about the recall can contact Calbee Australia on 1800 225 233, or through the website.