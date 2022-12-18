A plant-based “meat” ingredients factory that hopes to provide opportunities to grain growers and cut emissions by keeping the supply chain local has opened in Sydney.

Harvest B is an Australian company that develops alternatives to meat.

Now, the company will be making sausages, patties and mince from local grains at its Penrith factory in Western Sydney.

Harvest B’s ingredients will be available to Australian food brands, manufacturers and food service companies.

The factory was officially opened last week by federal Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

Kristi Riordan and Alfred Lo are the co-founders of Harvest B, and together they have been trying to figure out how to switch animal protein for plant-based alternatives.

They also want to create opportunities for grain growers.

“It makes absolutely no sense that high-quality, Australian-grown produce is shipped offshore to be processed, only for us to buy it back at higher costs as finished consumer products,” Ms Riordan said via AAP.

Ms Riordan and Mr Lo say their product will cut emissions as they are sourcing their supply locally. But they are also potentially creating a safe food source that could be enjoyed all over the world.

The founders say the product has a shelf life far superior to that of imported plant-based and locally sourced animal-based proteins.

Alternatives to counter climate change

Mr Husic believes the endeavour will transform Australia’s domestic food manufacturing, while getting ahead of an impending global challenge.

“As climate change impacts food supply chains, developing alternative proteins will emerge as a global challenge,” he said.

“Harvest B can now supply plant-based proteins to food brands and manufacturers across Australia, establishing a new local supply chain and increasing Australia’s domestic manufacturing capability and export potential.”

Mr Husic added that Australia already has a reputation as a safe, premium producer of high-quality foods.

Harvest B will support local businesses while capitalising on the demand for plant-based, protein-rich foods.

The factory will support about 30 new jobs.

Harvest B is the first company to value-add to grains grown in the central west of New South Wales and secures a local food supply chain for plant-based proteins.