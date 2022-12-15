Amaretto Sour is having a moment – here’s how to make it

First created in the 1970s, the Amaretto Sour is having its moment. Here’s how to make it so you can sip it all summer long.

Data from me&u, the at-table ordering solution, has revealed the most ordered drinks for spring.

Aside from the Amaretto’s moment, the humble Negroni was among pub favourites.

Its 15 per cent increase in sales is likely thanks to House of the Dragon star, Emma D’Arcy, expressing their love for it in a video that went viral on TikTok.

The Martini was also popular with sales growing by 23 per cent, but the Amaretto Sour scored 44 per cent in popularity as we head into summer.

How to make an Amaretto Sour

You’ll need a few ingredients to make the cocktail, which was invented in the 1970s, when Italian liqueurs were becoming more prevalent in the US.

There are plenty of recipes out there and most use egg whites, but if you want to make the drink vegan, you can use aquafaba instead.

Dan Murphy’s says you’ll need 50ml of Amaretto, 30ml of lemon juice, 15ml of sugar syrup, a dash of Angostura Bitters, one egg white and ice.

For garnishes, you’ll need both a Maraschino cherry and a lemon wedge.

Once you have everything together, get out a shaker and add the Amaretto, lemon juice, syrup and egg white and shake for 20 seconds.

Then fill the shaker three-quarters full of ice and shake for another 20 seconds.

Once everything is shaken and cold, strain the concoction into a glass, add a dash of the bitters on top and finish with the garnishes.

Then, all you need to do is enjoy the zesty cocktail.

What is Australia drinking right now?

While the Amaretto Sour is having a moment, it’s not the most popular cocktail in Australia.

Data from me&u suggests Australians cannot get enough of the classic Espresso Martini.

It was the cocktail of choice for Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, according to the data.

Meanwhile, people in NSW were sipping Aperol spritzes the most.

Spirit sales are on the rise nationally, at the expense of wine, me&u noted, which surely is a sign of warmer weather.

Other classic cocktails embraced as the sun came out were Margaritas, Long Island iced teas and Mojitos.

However, cocktails aren’t for everyone and pint sales are still going strong.

The most popular beer Australia wide was Balter XPA, which was also the beer of choice in NSW.

The most popular beer in Queensland was Felon’s Crisp Lager while Victorians were sticking to Carlton Draught.

In Western Australia, people were buying Swan Draught and South Australians favoured Coopers Pale Ale.

Australians have also been devouring Great Northern Super Crisp, Corona and Stone & Wood when having a few pints at the pub.