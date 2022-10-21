Arnott’s discontinues cult classic biscuit pack

If you’re after a variety pack of Arnott’s classic biscuits, you’re now out of luck.

The Classic Assorted variety pack from Arnott’s was once a staple in the office and sure to please just about everyone.

However, the pack has been discontinued due to low sales.

“Some news that is going to rock the biscuit world – a staple in every office tea room in Australia is about to disappear,” 2GB’s Ben Fordham dramatically announced on air.

A listener by the name of Peter tipped off Fordham to the now-lost assortment.

Peter explained he’d been unable to the Classic Assorted pack at his local IGA for several months.

He initially put the shortage down to a fire at a distribution centre, and didn’t worry about the absence of his favourite biscuits.

But, as the shelves stayed empty, he grew more concerned. Peter eventually wrote into Arnott’s consumer care team, who told him the 500-gram assorted packet had been discontinued due to low sales and limited space on supermarket shelves.

The New Daily has reached out to Arnott’s for confirmation.

Arnott’s hopes other packs will hit the spot

However, the company confirmed the axing in a statement to the Seven Network on Friday.

It told Sunrise it hoped customers would be able to find other biscuits to fill the void.

The now-extinct variety pack offered six types of biscuits, including cream fillings such as the Monte Carlo and more humble snacks such as Scotch Fingers.

Perhaps what is most scandalous about the Classic Assorted pack being dropped is that there is a replacement. But it’s more expensive, according to Peter.

He has had to resort to Arnott’s High Tea favourites. The variety pack includes Scotch Fingers, Raspberry Shortcakes, Monte Carlos and Shortbread Creams.

But it also costs more – and weighs less.

Peter had to pay more than $6 for a 400-gram packet at his local, when he would previously have forked out $4.50 for the Classic pack. Though he acknowledged prices would vary depending on where shoppers were.

Arnott’s does offer Variety Creams but if cream-filled biscuits isn’t what you want with your cup of tea, there’s also the Family Favourites pack.