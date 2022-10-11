If you’ve never heard of a negroni sbagliato, get ready for the latest cocktail trend – courtesy of streaming sensation House of the Dragon and TikTok.

A TikTok video of HoD stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke discussing their favourite drinks has gone viral, along with the cocktail under discussion.

When asked what is their “drink of choice?” D’Arcy immediately opts for a negroni.

Cooke agrees, saying, “I was going to say the same thing,” before D’Arcy adds: “Sbagliato. With prosecco in it.”

So what is a negroni sbagliato?

The traditional Italian negroni cocktail is made of one part gin, one part vermouth rosso and one part Campari.

The Italian term “sbagliato” roughly translates to ‘spoiled’ or a ‘mistake’.

Mixology folklore has it that a negroni sbagliato was born when someone incorrectly added prosecco sparkling wine rather than gin to the mix.

Like the traditional negroni, one of the beauties of this beverage is that it’s an equal-parts drink, which means that both making and memorising the recipe is easy, no matter how many you’ve consumed.

How to make a negroni sbagliato