Listeria fear sparks national recall of five Harris Smokehouse products

Pregnant, elderly or immunocompromised Australians are being warned to avoid a range of smoked fish products over listeria concerns.

A national recall is being made on five Harris Smokehouse products over fears of contamination.

South Australian health authorities reported on Sunday night they had detected listeria in smoked fish products produced in Harris’ Mount Barker smokehouse.

The products are Everyday Smashed Smoked Salmon, Premium Smoked Salmon, Hot Smoked Ocean Trout, Hot Smoked Barramundi and Smoked Salmon Trimmings.

No cases of listeriosis, the disease caused by listeria, have been detected.

Infection can result in a mild illness in most people but can be dangerous for the elderly, immunocompromised and pregnant women and their unborn babies.

Symptoms include fever, chills, vomiting, neck stiffness and slow onset of confusion.

They can take up to six weeks to appear after being exposed.

The recall affects all states and territories except Tasmania, with the Harris Smokehouse products sold in IGA and Foodland stores.

The products have been removed but some people may have already purchased them.

