Life Eat & Drink Listeria fear sparks national recall of five Harris Smokehouse products
Updated:
Live

Listeria fear sparks national recall of five Harris Smokehouse products

Health authorities have detected listeria in smoked fish products made in a SA smokehouse. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Pregnant, elderly or immunocompromised Australians are being warned to avoid a range of smoked fish products over listeria concerns.

A national recall is being made on five Harris Smokehouse products over fears of contamination.

South Australian health authorities reported on Sunday night they had detected listeria in smoked fish products produced in Harris’ Mount Barker smokehouse.

The products are Everyday Smashed Smoked Salmon, Premium Smoked Salmon, Hot Smoked Ocean Trout, Hot Smoked Barramundi and Smoked Salmon Trimmings.

No cases of listeriosis, the disease caused by listeria, have been detected.

Infection can result in a mild illness in most people but can be dangerous for the elderly, immunocompromised and pregnant women and their unborn babies.

Symptoms include fever, chills, vomiting, neck stiffness and slow onset of confusion.

They can take up to six weeks to appear after being exposed.

The recall affects all states and territories except Tasmania, with the Harris Smokehouse products sold in IGA and Foodland stores.

The products have been removed but some people may have already purchased them.

-AAP

Topics:

Harris Smokehouse listeria
Follow Us

Live News

feed
This Australian startup’s maggot army is making feed out of flies
Kirstie Clements travel
Kirstie Clements: Packing for travel and the eternal quest for the carry-on wardrobe
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian and an unrealistic body image: Why I quit Instagram
Ivana Trump died of ‘blunt force trauma’, medical examiner rules
As leaders deliver mask message, the federal government restores COVID isolation benefit
jobs summit alan kohler
Alan Kohler: Labor’s love affair with summits continues