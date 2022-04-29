Life Eat & Drink Oktoberfest to return after pandemic break
Live

Oktoberfest to return after pandemic break

Germany's Oktoberfest beer festival will return this year after a two-year absence. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Germany’s annual Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, will take place this year without any coronavirus restrictions after being cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

“There will be an unrestricted (festival), which will hopefully give a lot of people a lot of pleasure,” , Munich mayor Dieter Reiter told a news conference on Friday, adding that he had instructed the festival’s management to go ahead “without delay and without restrictions”.

The Oktoberfest will be held from September 17 to October 3.

Reiter, who said he did not come to his decision lightly due to the pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine, added that there remained the possibility Oktoberfest could be cancelled if government officials reinstate pandemic measures.

“I hope that the situation will not come to a head in the autumn,” he said.

Oktoberfest usually attracts about six million visitors to Munich every year, with many travelling from abroad. Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

-Reuters

Follow Us

Live News
Alarm at Israeli airport after US family packs unexploded bomb shell as souvenir
sarah ferguson 7.30
ABC names next host of flagship 7.30 program
amber heard johnny depp
Heard lawyers ‘excised’ claims in Depp article
Samsung
Samsung apologises for ad showing woman running alone at 2am
One Nation faces AEC probe over Albanese cartoon
Katherine Deves
‘Politically homeless’: Katherine Deves rails against Liberal Party ideology in deleted tweets

Promoted Stories