The self-induced Easter choco-coma is wearing off, and you’ve found yourself surrounded by half-eaten Lindt bunnies, with Cadbury eggs littering the room.

As you pull the tiny pieces of stray tin foil out of your mouth (and quietly wonder how much foil you would have to accidentally eat before you died), you might be wondering what you’re going to do with all the extra sweets you’ve collected.

You spent lockdown in 2020 baking up a storm, so you already know you can make brownies, chocolate cake and muffins.

But honestly, who has the time nowadays?

Here are three easy, creative ways to upcycle your remaining Easter eggs.

Toasted marshmallows

April is well under way, which means the weather will likely take a turn for chillier conditions any day now.

Why not use it as an opportunity to bust out the fireplace or bonfire and toast some marshmallows?.

Melt your leftover chocolate treats using a double burner, and set up some other bowls of sprinkles, crumbed pretzels, salt and icing sugar for all your dipping needs.

This is the perfect activity for kids and adults alike.

Bonus: Place your melted marshmallow and a dollop of melted chocolate between two biscuits and create your own s’more sandwich.

Chocolate fondue

The only thing better than chocolate is melted chocolate.

You don’t need a fondue fountain to make this happen for you either, and it can give you an opportunity to get really creative.

Prepare a delicious selection of fresh strawberries, cherries, bananas, biscuits and store-bought churros (or homemade churros if you’re a superior being with the time and knowhow).

To make your dipping sauce, you’ll need 300 grams of chocolate (dark chocolate works best), chopped into small pieces.

You’ll also need 300 millilitres of pure (thin) cream.

Start by warming your chocolate in the microwave for a few seconds until it is soft (but not melted).

Place the cream in a pan over medium heat until it starts simmering. Remove from heat before it reaches boiling point.

Pour the cream over the chocolate and stir until it becomes smooth, and serve warm.

Bonus: Save for later! You can store the mixture in the fridge for up to one week. Just reheat using a double burner.

Hot chocolate

It’s not quite winter yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t curl up on the couch or impress guests with a warm cup of hot chocolate.

You’ll need:

One litre (four cups) milk

110 grams unsweetened cocoa powder (plus extra to dust)

110 grams caster sugar

125 grams of chocolate, broken into pieces

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Place milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a small saucepan on medium-low heat.

Whisk frequently until the mixture is warm but not boiling.

Add in the chocolate pieces and continue whisking until the pieces have melted evenly. Add in the vanilla extract and serve immediately.

Bonus: Top your hot chocolate with a dusting of cocoa powder, a touch of cinnamon, or grated leftover chocolate. Add in a cinnamon stick or candy cane for the Instagram picture we all know you’re going to take.