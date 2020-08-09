Life Eat & Drink Break the Habit prevention campaign to tackle COVID-19 drinking
Updated:

Break the Habit prevention campaign to tackle COVID-19 drinking

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Many Australians have picked up new habits during the coronavirus lockdown with almost one in eight drinking alcohol every day since the pandemic began, a survey has found.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation quizzed more than 1000 people with a concerning number reporting they were drinking more than usual.

One in 10 people reported consuming more than 10 standard drinks per week, increasing the risk of alcohol-related injury and diseases like cancer.

Associate Professor Terry Bowles, a habit formation expert from the University of Melbourne, said many people have picked up new habits since the pandemic began.

“Routine behaviours which can have a profound impact on our lives do not take a long time to form,” Professor Bowles said.

“So, as restrictions are gradually lifted across Australia and we emerge from months of isolation, we have passed the threshold of time required to establish new habits.”

Nearly one in five people said they wished they’d drunk less during the COVID-19 lockdown, with half hoping to cut down in the future.

The survey results come as the foundation launches a new campaign on Sunday, Break the Habit, to raise awareness of how quickly new habits can become embedded.

It will encourage people to consider their recent drinking patterns, help them recognise problem signs, and how to turn them around.

The campaign will also highlight that it takes just 66 days on average to form a habit, about the same period many Australians have spent in lockdown.

Even small increases to the amount of alcohol drunk can become harder to shift over time.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive Erin Lalor said it was unsurprising people had looked for different ways to cope.

“The last few months have been incredibly hard for everyone, particularly for those who have lost work, social connectedness and … lost loved ones,” Dr Lalor said.

“We’ve all been trying our best under challenging, never-before-seen circumstances.”

The longer a habit is left to form the harder it can be to change, Dr Lalor said.

She encouraged people to reach out for practical support.

“Even small steps such as introducing alcohol free days into your week, or having one less drink a day, can have a powerful impacts,” Dr Lalor said.

Trending Now

coronavirus travel bali
This is how international tourism could look in the COVID-19 era
Victoria infections ‘stabilise’ as flu drug offers hope to COVID patients
Kirstie Clements: When it comes to online shopping, she who hesitates is boss
Put a spring in your locked-down step: How to grow veggies from scraps
victoria 403 thursday covid
Food for thought: Why Victorians won’t go hungry during lockdown
Tears for Australian victim of Beirut blast as violent protests erupt
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video