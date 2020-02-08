Australia’s favourite pizza – and least favourite topping

One’s dislike or like of pineapple as a pizza topping has become a commonly accepted personality trait.

No longer do you need to have well thought-out opinions on current affairs or politics – all you need is a yes or no when it comes to fruit on savoury items.

It’s the new coriander.

Apparently, pineapple haters are in the minority. To celebrate World Pizza Day on Sunday (yeah, it’s a thing), new research reveals pineapple is in fact the most added-on pizza topping.

Poor olives, however, are the most removed.

These tasty tidbits come from food delivery service Menulog. Their data also shows Australia’s most-ordered pizza is … (BYO drumroll) a classic margarita.

Hot on the marg’s heels is a meatlovers, then the controversial Hawaiian.

Because we’ve exhausted discussing the finer details of Trump’s impeachment escape, and the coronavirus outbreak is just too scary to bear thinking about, we surveyed the TND newsroom to get the inside scoop on what pizza toppings journalists really like.

We started at the top, with the editor.

“I’m from Queensland, we put pineapple on everything,” the ed said. But he also eats ham steak with pineapple, so we only accept his opinion because he’s the boss.

Moving through the office, there’s a couple of scary revelations.

“Try growing up in New Zealand in the ’70s and ’80s – it was tinned spaghetti on pizza. A stalwart,” said our features editor, who grew up in New Zealand in the ’70s and ’80s.

Our homepage editor likes her pizza with a New York-style base with a “shitload of any cheese” but absolutely no bacon. She’s chill with pineapple though.

Fights break out when we reach the Millennial-heavy segment of the office. There’s two yay and two nay.

Our social media boss (a no) is a proud Italian-Australian, and says pineapple on pizza is sacrilege and an offence to his culture. Classic Millennials, always offended.

We can, however, strengthen the rumour Italians are flat-out victimised by pineapple on pizza.

“I was married to an Italian from Napoli, and she would rather roll in dog dirt than sully her city’s original treat (or so she claims) with the Golden Circle of hell,” our night news ed says.

The finance team aren’t too fussed, but the money editor says it’s a hard no to chicken on pizza.

“It’s just dry and crap,” he protesteth.

It’s when we hit the more mature section of the office that we find the pearls of wisdom.

Our super editor says he hasn’t had pineapple on pizza since he was a teenager.

The entertainment guru goes a level further, and says “pineapple on pizza is not fine if you’re over 12 years of age”.

So there you have it. Some facts and figures for you that will come in handy next time you need to fill an awkward 30-second silence.